DUP MP calls for talks on future of old Portadown police station after arson attack threatens homes
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart was speaking after the PSNI said it was fortunate that nobody was seriously injured or killed after the incident.
The building was significantly damaged after it was set alight in the early hours of Saturday.
The blaze reignited later in the morning and the public were advised to avoid the area.
Detectives have made an appeal for information.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report shortly before 12.25am on Saturday morning, December 14, that our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service had turned out to a fire in the old police station on Edward Street.
“We believe that ignition was deliberate. The fire began on the top floor, and caused significant damage to the building.”
The spokesperson added: “Those responsible are extremely lucky that they weren’t seriously injured, or worse, when they chose to take part in such a dangerous act.
“There are a number of residential properties nearby, and we are grateful that the fire did not spread.”
Ms Lockhart strongly condemned the arson attack.
She added: “There needs to now be a conversation about the future of this building and action taken in the first instance to secure it given this most recent attack.
“The deliberate act of setting fire to the old police station on Edward Street is both reckless given its location and proximity to other buildings.
“I am thankful that the fire did not spread to nearby residential properties, but it is alarming that those responsible showed such a blatant disregard for the safety of others, as well as their own wellbeing.
“I would like to thank the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service for their prompt and professional response in dealing with the fire, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their ongoing efforts to investigate this incident.”
Ms Lockhart urged anyone with information to come forward.
Police have appealed for anyone with information or footage to phone 101 quoting ref 31 of 14/12/24.