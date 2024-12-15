There must be a conversation about the future of the old police station in Portadown after an arson attack saw nearby homes put at risk, the local MP has said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart was speaking after the PSNI said it was fortunate that nobody was seriously injured or killed after the incident.

The building was significantly damaged after it was set alight in the early hours of Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blaze reignited later in the morning and the public were advised to avoid the area.

Firefiighters attend a blaze in the roof of the old police stattion on Edward Street in Portadown. Photo: Press Eye.

Detectives have made an appeal for information.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report shortly before 12.25am on Saturday morning, December 14, that our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service had turned out to a fire in the old police station on Edward Street.

“We believe that ignition was deliberate. The fire began on the top floor, and caused significant damage to the building.”

The spokesperson added: “Those responsible are extremely lucky that they weren’t seriously injured, or worse, when they chose to take part in such a dangerous act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a number of residential properties nearby, and we are grateful that the fire did not spread.”

Ms Lockhart strongly condemned the arson attack.

She added: “There needs to now be a conversation about the future of this building and action taken in the first instance to secure it given this most recent attack.

“The deliberate act of setting fire to the old police station on Edward Street is both reckless given its location and proximity to other buildings.

“I am thankful that the fire did not spread to nearby residential properties, but it is alarming that those responsible showed such a blatant disregard for the safety of others, as well as their own wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service for their prompt and professional response in dealing with the fire, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their ongoing efforts to investigate this incident.”

Ms Lockhart urged anyone with information to come forward.