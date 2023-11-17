​DUP MP Gavin Robinson has hit out at the latest example of Northern Irish authorities’ “abysmal failure” to stop violent prisoners from absconding.

​He was reacting to the second disappearance of Glen Allen in less than a year (see here) – becoming at least the third convict in three months to have fled while out of jail on temporary release.

The News Letter has asked the Department of Justice for an explanation as to how he escaped, but it had said nothing at time of writing.

Mr Robinson said: “Thankfully this person has been returned to custody. But yet again we see an abysmal failure on the part of authorities to keep people safe, or to involve the public in determined efforts to ensure individuals at large are returned to custody.”

DUP MP Gavin Robinson

Meanwhile former DUP MLA, now councillor, Mervyn Storey, who formerly headed up the justice committee at Stormont, told the News Letter the latest case was “very worrying”.

"It’s one thing for someone who never absconded before to do a runner. It puts it in a different category if this individuals have form.

"The question is: is this simply another case of the pressure the system is under?

"I’ve been concerned for some time about the resources the police have to do their normal jobs."