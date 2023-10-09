News you can trust since 1737
Eamonn Holmes remembers encounters with ‘controlling’ and ‘threatening’ Jimmy Savile

Northern Ireland-born GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has recalled encounters with ‘controlling’ and ‘threatening’ Jimmy Savile.
By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:09 BST
Eamonn’s comments about Saville same during a discussion about a new BBC drama called The Reckoning with Steve Coogan playing Savile.

Speaking during Breakfast on GB News he said: “The thing is, I look back, I mean, then I didn't know he wasn't a nice person.

“But I do remember it was about control with him,” he said.

“Everything he did was about control, right?

“‘Well, Jimmy, if you come in here, we'll do this, we’ll do that’. ‘No, no, no young lad, what we'll actually do is, we've got to do it this way and really, you wouldn't like to see me angry because I'm not a very nice person.’

“But the threat was there all the time.”

And referring to Steve Coogan’s portrayal of Savile, Eamonn said: “He does him very well…especially as people remember him and what he was like - honestly, I thought I could be looking at Savile.”