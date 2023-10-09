Eamonn Holmes remembers encounters with ‘controlling’ and ‘threatening’ Jimmy Savile

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eamonn’s comments about Saville same during a discussion about a new BBC drama called The Reckoning with Steve Coogan playing Savile.

Speaking during Breakfast on GB News he said: “The thing is, I look back, I mean, then I didn't know he wasn't a nice person.

“But I do remember it was about control with him,” he said.

“Everything he did was about control, right?

“‘Well, Jimmy, if you come in here, we'll do this, we’ll do that’. ‘No, no, no young lad, what we'll actually do is, we've got to do it this way and really, you wouldn't like to see me angry because I'm not a very nice person.’

“But the threat was there all the time.”