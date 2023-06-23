Edwin Poots calls for review of 'lenient' sentence handed down to former DUP councillor

In a tweet late on Friday afternoon, former party leader Edwin Poots spoke out in response to the 100 hours community service and three years' probation given to William Walker.

Walker had pleaded guilty in March to two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child and was sentenced at Downpatrick Crown Court sitting in Belfast on Wednesday.​The 60-year-old is originally from Killyleagh but now resides on the Palentine Road in Blackpool.

Mr Poots tweeted: “I have contacted the Public Prosecution Service and Attorney General’s office today asking for the lenient sentence handed down to Billy Walker to be appealed.“A man in his 50s grooming teenagers is perverse,sickening and unacceptable."

William Walker after appearing at Downpatrick Court in March 2023

Mr Poots added: “The punishment must be increased.”

In another development, a South Down DUP councillor who had provided a character reference ahead of Mr Walker’s previous court appearance, said it was a “mistake” to have written the letter.

Cllr Glynn Hanna said: “On reflection and after hearing the full details of the case involving Billy Walker, I have written to the court and withdrawn my letter relating to Billy”.

Walker, who was a councillor for the Rowallane district of South Down, was initially arrested in February 2022 and released on bail pending further police enquiries.

