‘Engage with victims’ taoiseach urges UK Government on bombing anniversary

Taoiseach Micheal Martin lays a wreath in Talbot Street Dublin during a ceremony marking the 48th anniversary of the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings.

The taoiseach made his comments as he addressed an event to mark the 48th anniversary of the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings.

Thirty three people died in the series of loyalist bomb blasts – three that exploded in Dublin and one in Monaghan town.

Speaking at the permanent memorial at the site of one of the Dublin explosions on Talbot Street, Mr Martin said: “It has been our consistent position that the basis for progress on legacy is the Stormont House Agreement that was reached between the two governments and political parties back in 2014.

“Any attempt to depart from that agreement would need to be discussed by both governments and with all of the parties in an inclusive process. And there would need to be serious and credible engagement with victims and families.”

Mr Martin, who laid a wreath at the commemoration, said his government was committed to establishing the truth about the Dublin/Monaghan attacks and said it would work with the UK Government to ensure an international, independent judicial figure could gain access to original documents related to the attacks.

“Those who perpetrated these hateful crimes in Dublin and Monaghan town set out to shatter our communities and sow discord,” he said.

“In this, they failed. The fact that we are gathered here today in solidarity almost half a century later is a powerful demonstration of that.”

Mr Martin added: “The government I lead remains committed to seeking out the truth of these terrible events of that day and their aftermath. We do so to right a wrong and to try and bring closure to survivors and to victims’ families. We stand in solidarity with them.”

Meanwhile, Edward O’Neill, whose father and sister were murdered when one of the bombs exploded in Dublin, has published an open letter to Garda commissioner Drew Harris – calling on Mr Harris to provide answers to questions his family has posed about the atrocity.

“Your treatment of us has been appalling,” Mr O’Neill said.

“We have been treated disgracefully....you refuse to meet me man to man to discuss this which shows me you are afraid to answer simple questions,” Mr O’Neill added.

In response, a Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána (AGS) takes the concerns of all victims seriously and seeks to ensure all victims are treated with dignity and respect.

“It is the policy of An Garda Síochána not to make detailed public comment on ongoing investigations.”

He also said AGS reaffirms its commitment to continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 1974 bombings “with the objective of identifying and holding those responsible to account for their criminality in relation to these matters”.