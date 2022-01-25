Sir Hugh, PSNI Chief constable from 2002 to 2009, was speaking on the BBC documentary released this week, PSNI – 20 Years On The Frontline. He set up a special PSNI division, the Historical Enquiries Unit (HET) in 2005 to investigate over 3000 troubles deaths.

In 2010 the PSNI revealed, under Freedom of Information, that the HET had carried out 71 arrests - all but one of them having been loyalists; This was despite the fact that the republicans killed a much larger number of people. In 2014 the PSNI refused to update the figures saying it no longer collated them. The PUP held public protests and asked why no republicans were being arrested.

In 2013 a report by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary said HET investigated cases involving the state with “less rigour” than others. The next year the PSNI said that budget cuts meant it had to close.

Ex-Chief Constable Sir Hugh Orde said he would have binned the critical report on the unit. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Pacemaker.

In this week’s documentary Mr Orde said he would have binned the HMIC report.

“Had I been the chief when that [HMIC] report was received I’d have called a press conference... and I’d have thrown the report in the bin on public television and said, ‘That’s all very interesting but I’m going to keep going because I think the families of victims are far more important’.

“It was the only original idea I had in policing. I was hugely disappointed and angry when it was closed down for the reasons it was closed down.”Asked why it was closed down, he replied: “It was never going to be perfect, in fact a politician who shall remain nameless, when I set it up, said, ‘You know, this will run as long as it suits the politicians and when it doesn’t they will close you down’.”Stephen Nolan put it to him that he meant that “one of the reasons it was closed down was to protect people in senior positions of power”.Mr Orde replied: “It is very hard to know and this is speculation on my part... we were getting to more recent cases and therefore awkward questions might come in the direction of people on both sides - this was not one side or the other - that might cause embarrassment.”He said serving politicians would have come under scrutiny.”It is a fairly obvious notion that the more recent cases would have been committed or the murderers or those involved in these crimes would have been younger people from both sides who would have made the transition for all the right reasons from one side - from the freedom fighter role - to the roles of democratically elected individuals for example.”

