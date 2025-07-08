Explosive device uncovered by PSNI in south Armagh amid investigation in Irish republic
The PSNI said officers recovered and made safe an improvised explosive device, and removed a number of items following a house search in Keady.
They were taken away for further forensic examinations.
It came in support of an investigation being carried out by Irish police across the border.
On Monday, gardai said they discovered a number of attempted improvised explosive devices in the north-east and south-west of the Irish Republic.
A man aged in his 40s was arrested during an operation in County Monaghan on Sunday evening.
Gardai said he was released on Tuesday without charge.
A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
In a statement on Tuesday, a PSNI spokesperson said they are investigating a potential link between this latest search and a security alert which occurred at the Ballyards Road area of Milford in Armagh on Tuesday July 1 .
"Our inquiries are continuing in relation to this investigation, as we work closely with our colleagues from An Garda Siochana," they said.
"We would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 361 07/07/25."