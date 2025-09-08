Explosive devices found at home of man already facing charges over guns court told

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​Explosive devices were discovered at the home of a Belfast man already facing prosecution for allegedly being in a car loaded with guns and ammunition, a court heard today.

Police also located rifles and drugs during fresh searches of William McCune’s house at Bentham Drive in the south of the city.

Details emerged as the 46-year-old was remanded into custody on a series of new charges.

Detectives arrested McCune during a security alert which led to a number of other local residents being evacuated over the weekend.

He is accused of making and possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances, having a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, and possessing Class B and C drugs.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police went to his home last Friday night due to a suspected breach of curfew.

An investigating detective said officers discovered two shotgun cartridges on the kitchen bench and seized three airsoft-style firearms - a handgun and two rifles.

The house was then declared a crime scene as further searches were carried out.

More shotgun cartridges and a quantity of blank 9mm ammunition was recovered during the trawl.

Two carbon dioxide canisters located in the property were also examined by army technical officers.

“They were deemed viable devices as they contained propellant powder and ball bearings,” the detective disclosed.

Police also located quantities of suspected cannabis and blue pills in the house.

McCune had been on bail at the time on charges related to separate incidents last year, the court heard.

He was stopped on Belfast’s Upper Lisburn Road in March 2024 in a car containing guns and ammunition, according to police.

A sawn-off shotgun, three pistols, an assault-style rifle, Taser and balaclavas were allegedly recovered after officers pulled him over for a failure to indicate.

Parts for another shotgun, an air rifle and UDA mirror and plaque were discovered during follow-up searches at his home on Bentham Drive, a previous court heard.

At the time McCune claimed to be disposing of the weapons as a go-between for his local community and the paramilitary organisation.

Opposing his application to be released again, the detective claimed he could be at risk of harm from others.

“There is a strong feeling in the local community… many residents in the area had to leave their residences because of the presence of explosives,” he added.

Defence counsel argued that McCune invited police into his home for the curfew check because he believed he had nothing to hide.

“He wasn’t aware of the stuff located in the address,” the barrister submitted.

“He said that he found two cartridges in the street and was afraid they would fall into the wrong hands so he brought them in.”

She also told the court McCune’s home had been left vacant and unsecured for a period of time while he stayed with relatives.

Refusing bail and remanding the defendant in custody until September 12, District Judge Steven Keown said the situation around his alleged offending has “deteriorated”.