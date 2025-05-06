Extensive damage caused to property after front door set alight in Newtownabbey - thankfully no-one injured in attack

NIFRS

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack at a property in Newtownabbey.

Police received a report at approximately 11.45pm, on Monday 5th May, that the front door of a house in the Glenvarna Green area had been set alight.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

No one was in the property at the time of the fire.

Scorch damage was caused to the front of the property, along with extensive smoke damage.

This report is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and the investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened, a motive, and who was involved.

Detectives appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with their investigation or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1787 05/05/25.

They are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Glenvarna Green area.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/