Families allowed to return to homes after pipe bomb thrown at property in 'extremely reckless attack'
Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Detectives are now investigating a report of criminal damage after a pipe bomb was thrown at a property in the area at approximately 7.20pm on Sunday, 12th November.
“Thankfully, no injuries were reported following what was an extremely reckless attack. However, damage was caused to a vehicle which was parked in the driveway of the house.
“ATO attended the scene and the device has now been removed for further forensic examination.
“A number of people who were evacuated from their homes as a precaution – have since been allowed to return and the road has fully reopened.“Our investigation is now underway and anyone with information which could assist with enquiries or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage of what happened, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1341 12/11/23.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/