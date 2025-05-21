Family escape injury after bricks thrown at east Belfast home in 'racially motivated hate crime'
In a statement Sergeant McAleavy said: “It was reported that bricks were thrown through two windows of a house in the area shortly after 11pm on Tuesday night.
"Three males wearing grey tracksuits were seen running from the scene.
"There were no reports of any injuries and the matter is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime by police.
“No one should be victimised or intimidated due to their ethnicity and there are no excuses.
"Hate has a far-reaching and damaging impact on the whole community and we are committed to doing everything possible to prevent incidents, support victims and pursue perpetrators.
“I would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who has CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage from the area which may be able to help with our investigation, to call police at Strandtown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1846 20/05/25.
"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”