Family escape injury after bricks thrown at east Belfast home in 'racially motivated hate crime'

Police in east Belfast are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage at a house in Kincraig Avenue on Tuesday 20th May.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement Sergeant McAleavy said: “It was reported that bricks were thrown through two windows of a house in the area shortly after 11pm on Tuesday night.

"Three males wearing grey tracksuits were seen running from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were no reports of any injuries and the matter is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime by police.

Kincraig Ave

“No one should be victimised or intimidated due to their ethnicity and there are no excuses.

"Hate has a far-reaching and damaging impact on the whole community and we are committed to doing everything possible to prevent incidents, support victims and pursue perpetrators.

“I would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who has CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage from the area which may be able to help with our investigation, to call police at Strandtown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1846 20/05/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad