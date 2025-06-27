Family escapes injury after pipe bomb attack at house

A family has escaped injury after a pipe bomb was thrown at a house in Co Armagh.

Police said the explosion in Mullaghbawn in the early hours of Friday caused substantial damage to windows and an outdoor railing.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At approximately 1am this morning, police received a report of a loud explosion outside a property in the Sliabh Mor area.

"It is believed at this time that a device in the form of a pipe bomb was thrown at the front of a house at around 0030 which subsequently exploded, causing substantial damage to windows and an outdoor railing.

"The occupants of the property are a young family who were fortunately not harmed, though they are understandably left shocked and shaken by this incident.

"Devices of this type can cause damage over a wide area, causing destruction far beyond any intended target."

The device has been taken away for further examination.

Police also said they are working to establish a motive for the attack.

