Family escapes injury after pipe bomb attack at house
Police said the explosion in Mullaghbawn in the early hours of Friday caused substantial damage to windows and an outdoor railing.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "At approximately 1am this morning, police received a report of a loud explosion outside a property in the Sliabh Mor area.
"It is believed at this time that a device in the form of a pipe bomb was thrown at the front of a house at around 0030 which subsequently exploded, causing substantial damage to windows and an outdoor railing.
"The occupants of the property are a young family who were fortunately not harmed, though they are understandably left shocked and shaken by this incident.
"Devices of this type can cause damage over a wide area, causing destruction far beyond any intended target."
The device has been taken away for further examination.
Police also said they are working to establish a motive for the attack.
The spokesperson added: "Inquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 58 of 27/06/25."