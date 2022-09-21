Father-of-three John Eagleson, 49, was ambushed by the IRA as he drove to work as a lorry driver early on 1 October 1982.

Today his children Gwen Owen, Jeanelle Curran and Clive Eagleson joined neighbours and former RUC and UDR colleagues at the murder to remember him in advance of the 40th anniversary of his murder, next week.

In a statement, his children said their father worked hard as a provider but was also “loving and caring towards us, his children”. They added: “He wanted the very best for us and along with our mum raised us within a home where we were taught to respect and indeed; value our neighbours.

Relatives of John Eagleson lay flowers at the roadside at Kildress, near Cookstown, Co Tyrone on 21 September 2022 in his memory. From left: Gwen Owen, Emma Eagleson, Clive Eagleson and Jeanelle Curran. Mr Eagleson, who was 49 and had three children, was shot by the IRA as he drove to work on 1 October 1982.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On 1st October 1982 all was to change within our lives, Provisional IRA terrorists plotted the assassination of our father, they decided that he had no right to any longer inhabit this earth and they propagated the sick lie that because he fulfilled the role of a Reserve Constable within the RUC GC that he was a ‘legitimate target’ to have his life stolen away”. Their mother Helen “was never the same” and served “a life sentence of pain and anguish” until her death in 2007.

John worked as a lorry driver at a cement plant in Cookstown and was shot as he was travelling to work on his motorbike on an isolated country road. “It is believed he was rammed off his motorcycle by a vehicle before being shot at close range on the ground,” they said.

As someone with a farming background he was often out at night helping neighbours, regardless of their religion or politics, they said. To mark the 40th anniversary of the murder they made a fresh appeal for information.

“There are people living within the immediate community of Kildress who are aware of those who murdered our father and we urge them to belatedly come forward and share what you know concerning the unjustifiable murder of a good man. Allow us some peace of mind as we ourselves grow older; ease the pain that we have carried each day for the last four long decades”.

John Eagleson, who was 49 and had three children, was shot by the IRA as he drove to work on 1 October 1982.

Mid-Ulster Advocate for the South East Fermanagh Foundation, Ian Irwin, said they were particularly interested in a yellow Datsun seen in the immediate area around the time of the murder. He said information could be given to him on 028 677 23884, option 1, or via police or community or church leaders.