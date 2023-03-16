News you can trust since 1737
Farmers advised to install tracking devices on their machinery to combat rural crime

PSNI Rural and Wildlife Crime Lead Superintendent Johnston McDowell is appealing to the rural community to become aware of ways to stop crime which causes ‘unnecessary stress for farmers and their business, hindering productivity and causing loss of income’.

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:17 GMT- 1 min read

Supt McDowell said ‘increased vigilance and security are key elements in denying criminals the opportunity to steal machinery or equipment’.

"Criminals are looking to exploit soft targets, but with the use of Tracker devices, farmers can successfully deter and detect those intent on stealing,” he said.

"Adding these devices to machinery means that equipment is easily identifiable, and recoverable if stolen.

Farm machinery
"Indeed, we have had a number of successes in recent months in recovering tractors that were stolen, but had tracking measures fitted.“With the Balmoral Show taking place from the 10-13th May, we are encouraging those who live or work in rural areas, to stop by and meet our Crime Prevention team, who can advise on a range of security measures to stop you and your business falling victim to rural crime.“Information from the community is vital in helping us address rural crime. You know your local area best and if you notice something which looks suspicious, or are aware of machinery being moved at odd times or notice unusual attention being paid to livestock in fields, make a report to police."I would also ask anyone who is interested in learning more about protecting their property and their community or about Farm Watch, trailer marking or the text alert system available, to phone your local crime prevention officer or neighbourhood policing team on 101."

Information and reports about crime and criminal activity can be given to police by calling 101, or can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.