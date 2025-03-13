Father who murdered infant son jailed for at least 20 years

Craig Rowland, 29, of Millington Park in Portadown, Co Armagh, was convicted last year at Belfast Crown Court of murdering Lewis Oliver Rowland

A father who shook his infant son so violently that it caused severe brain injuries has been jailed for at least 20 years for the child’s murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Rowland, 29, of Millington Park in Portadown, Co Armagh, was convicted last year of murdering Lewis Oliver Rowland, who died aged three in October 2018.

A senior detective said Rowland’s “cowardly and brutal actions” had taken a “young, defenceless and innocent life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The child sustained life-changing brain injuries in November 2015, after being violently shaken when he was just 13 weeks old.

He died three years later from complications arising from surgery.

At a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Judge Justice O’Hara told Belfast Crown Court Lewis’ death was a direct result of the injuries he had suffered.

Lewis’ mother, Laura Graham, 32, of Edward Street in Lurgan, was placed on probation for three years for wilful neglect of a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said Rowland and Graham had brought baby Lewis to Craigavon Hospital in November 2015 where it was diagnosed he had suffered multiple serious injuries including head trauma and spinal injuries.

The judge said those injuries were “non-accidental”.

The child was transferred to hospital in Belfast where his life was saved, but he was left with permanent and severe disabilities.

In 2018, he underwent surgery to insert a device to enable feeding and medication.

However, complications arose and he died on October 20 2018 in the arms of his foster mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Justice O’Hara said: “The death in 2018 was the direct result of the injuries inflicted on him in November 2015.”

He said there was no dispute the injuries were non-accidental and no dispute that Lewis’ only carers were his parents.

The judge said the injuries were inflicted when Rowland was caring for Lewis on his own while Graham slept.

Both had admitted a child cruelty charge as they accepted they failed to provide medical aid for Lewis within a reasonable time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Justice O’Hara said: “On the morning of Friday November 20, even when the defendants realised Lewis needed medical treatment and needed it urgently they walked him to the hospital rather than ask for help.

“They claimed not to have had a phone available to them to ring an ambulance themselves.

“It took approximately two hours for them to reach the hospital.”

The judge said there were “various worrying indicators” of the indifference of Rowland and Graham to their son’s plight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Lewis was transferred to hospital in Belfast in November 2015, the parents declined an offer to stay with him, despite being made aware how gravely ill he was.

The judge added: “Almost three years later, when the police arrived at their home and offered to rush them to Belfast to see Lewis, who was at that point very close to death, they declined to accept that offer.”

He said the actions of foster parents who looked after Lewis for the three years after he was injured “were truly heroic and utterly selfless”.

He added: “All Lewis had was his hearing and a little mobility, but very little indeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He could not see, nor could he talk, but he could smile and make happy noises almost imperceptibly, but enough for them to spot.”

The judge said Rowland continued to deny any responsibility for the murder and had attempted to put the blame onto medical professionals for his son’s death.

He added: “The overwhelming likelihood is that at some point during the middle of the night Rowland lost his temper with Lewis, shook him violently, and caused the terrible injuries which ultimately led to his death.

“This was probably a one-off incident.”

He said he had previously sentenced Rowland to life for the murder and would now set a tariff that he must serve 20 years in prison before he can be considered for release by parole commissioners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also sentenced him to 12 months for the child cruelty charge, which will be served concurrently.

The judge said Graham had not inflicted any injury on Lewis but she should “have known and done better” in relation to seeking medical help for her son.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said it was a “totally tragic and distressing case”.

She added: “The most cowardly and brutal of actions have taken a young, defenceless and innocent life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After Lewis sustained his initial injuries he was taken into the care of a foster family.

“The care, attention and kindness, which this family gave to Lewis, are in stark contrast to the cruelty demonstrated by his own father.