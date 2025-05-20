Female jogger sexually assaulted at 5.50am by assailant 'aged in his mid to late teens'
Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: “At approximately 5.50am, we received a report that a female jogger had been approached by an unknown male and subjected to an assault.
“The male, who made off in the direction of the Falls Road is described as being aged in his mid to late teens, white, of slim build and was wearing a dark coloured coat with the hood up.
“Enquiries are continuing and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or to anyone with any CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting 191 19/05/25.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/