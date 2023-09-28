Fergal Gerard Doherty: Bar death manslaughter charge against ex-Derry GAA star dropped

Aaron Law died on October 30 last year after being knocked unconscious by a single punch outside a bar in Portglenone

​Ballymena Magistrates’ Court also heard, however, the charge against Fergal Gerard Doherty was being withdrawn “without prejudice” as the PPS are conducting a review of their decision.

“So the prosecution are reviewing their own decision for no prosecution,” District Judge Nigel Broderick asked, and the PPS lawyer confirmed: “Yes, at the request of the family.”

“We are going to conduct a review with another assistant director in the department who hasn’t had any dealings with the file so there will be fresh eyes,” she told the judge.

Doherty, 41, from Main Street in Portglenone and who is a bar owner and former captain of Derry Gaelic team, had been charged with the manslaughter of Aaron Law on October 30 last year.

The 34-year-old father of two, who was from Portglenone, was found lying unconscious outside Doherty’s bar at about 1.10am that Sunday.Mr Law had suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital but tragically later died.

When Doherty initially appeared in court last year, it was alleged that Mr Law had been at a stag party at Pat’s Bar but had to be escorted outside by a doorman.

The court heard claims that Mr Law swung a punch but was felled by a single blow when Doherty retaliated, allegedly in self defence according to his solicitor.

It is the police case that Mr Law lay unconscious and unattended to, without help or medical assistance, for about 15 minutes at which stage Doherty and the doorman dragged him out of the road and propped him against a wall.

No medical help was sent for until a member of the public noticed that Mr Law needed medical assistance and it was only then that an ambulance was called and the paramedics in turn contacted the police.

The court heard that Mr Law was taken to hospital but despite medical intervention, life was pronounced extinct at 4.41pm.

Previously, defence barrister Joe Brolly had contended that “it’s as obvious a case of self defence as I have come across in 30 years of practice as a criminal defence barrister”, and in court today, defence solicitor Kevin Casey said the latest decision came as the PPS had decided that looking at the evidence, “it did not meet the prosecutorial test”.

“That is to say there was no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution,” said the solicitor.