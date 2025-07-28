Fermanagh horror shooting: Father named as prime suspect, as prayer vigil remembers victims

Vanessa Whyte and her children, James and Sara Rutledge, were killed in a suspected triple murder and attempted suicide last week. Photo: Facebook

The prime suspect in the gun deaths of a mother and two children killed in last week’s Fermanagh horror shooting has been named as the father of the family.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vanessa Whyte and her teenage children, 14-year-old James Rutledge and 13-year-old Sara Rutledge, died last Wednesday morning in a crime that shocked the whole of Northern Ireland.

A man from the same household is currently in hospital in a serious condition in what police theorise was a triple murder and attempted suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Ian Rutledge, Vanessa’s husband and father to James and Sara, has been named as the prime suspect in the shooting.

Sara Rutledge, Vanessa Whyte and James Rutledge.

His identity became public shortly before a prayer vigil was held to remember the victims.

Ms Whyte, 45, was originally from Co Clare, and hundreds of people attended the vigil in her home village Barefield on Sunday evening.

Parish priest Fr Tom Fitzpatrick said that Ms Whyte was a woman who loved her children “fiercely”, and wanted the best for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He described how she worked hard and laughed a lot, and carried burdens “we may never fully understand”.

The family pictured a couple of years ago. Image: Facebook

Fr Fitzpatrick added: “Vanessa Whyte and her son James and daughter Sara, the unspeakable tragedy that has befallen our parish is something that is very hard to focus in on and get our minds around.

“But we’re here, and that’s the main thing. And we are here as well, not just praying for the three of them tonight in a very special way, and asking the Lord to take them to himself, that they be at peace. And I know they are.”

Three candles representing Ms Whyte, James and Sara sat on the altar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those gathered were told that she was a woman who “gave and gave”.

People taking part in a prayer service at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Barefield, Republic of Ireland, for Vanessa Whyte and her children, James and Sara. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“Vanessa was a mother. She was a daughter, a sister, an auntie and a great friend to so many people,” Fr Fitzpatrick added. “Her life was incredibly precious.

“James and Sara, young lives just beginning, so full of promise, so loved, so full of light, they’ve been taken away from this world all too soon in a violent way.

“We just find it impossible, my dear friends, to make sense of any of it. We cannot rationalise what should never have taken place, what we can do is remember the pain that we feel now, that pain is borne out of love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we didn’t love Vanessa, and so many of you would have known her, and if we didn’t love her children, we wouldn’t be grieving. This heartbreak is the price we pay for love, but it is also love in itself that will help Vanessa’s family and all of us indeed, to carry it over the weeks and months to come.

He said the Whyte family’s hearts have been “fractured beyond belief”.