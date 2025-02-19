Final call for testimony from Northern Ireland mother and baby home survivors

Truth Recovery Independent Panel of the Co-Chairs, Professor Leanne McCormick and Professor Sean O'Connell

A final call has been made for survivors of former mother and baby home and Magdalen institutions in Northern Ireland to come forward and give testimony.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as part of a Truth Recovery Programme to investigate what happened at those institutions which operated in the region until 1995.

More than 14,000 women and girls are thought to have passed through the institutions, with many found to have been mistreated, held against their will and forced to give up children for adoption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were run by the Catholic Church , religious orders, some Protestant denominations as well as the State.

The Truth Recovery Independent Panel , which is investigating the institutions, has asked for anyone who wishes to give evidence about their experience to register to do so by Thursday May 1 .

Its findings and recommendations are set to inform the future public inquiry.

Some 140 people have already given testimony to the panel, and there is a particular call for those with knowledge of Protestant institutions to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stay ahead with our email newsletters delivered to you inbox daily

The appeal is being made across the UK and Ireland as well as further afield, including the United States , Canada and Australia .

The panel's final report ahead of the public inquiry is set to be published later this year.

It is also to make recommendations on a permanent independent archive of records related to historical institutions, the individuals who spent time in them, adoption records, and other records relating to children in state care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Truth Recovery Independent Panel co-chairs Professor Leanne McCormick and Professor Sean O'Connell said those who give testimony will be supported by specialists.

"We want to make people aware of the upcoming deadline so that victims-survivors, family members or anyone with experience or information about any of the institutions on our list (or about the related pathways and practices in which they were involved) has time to contact us if they are interested in sharing their experience," they said.

"We also welcome testimony from anyone who can provide information about other organisations or agencies that provided a pathway to the forced separation of a birth mother from an infant child.

"To gain the fullest picture possible, we continue to appeal to members of the Protestant community or anyone with information relating to Protestant-run homes in our remit to consider coming forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also appealing to the diaspora across the UK, and internationally in America, Canada and Australia to make their voice heard."

They added: "We have a specialist testimony team, who have been trained to support people in sharing their experiences.

"We encourage all those with knowledge or experience of the institutions or their pathways and practices to contact us."

Those interested in giving testimony should register their interest before May 1 2025, to ensure their voices are heard in the investigation.