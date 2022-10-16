The damage to Finnis Orange Hall, close to Dromara, was discovered on Thursday night while Finnis LOL 326 were hosting the quarterly meeting of Rathfriland District.

Worshipful District Master Mark Graham said: “It was with great sadness I learnt of what looks very much like a sectarian hate crime, orchestrated against one of the halls within Rathfriland District.

“There was an attempt made to smash the memorial stained-glass window to the front of the Orange Hall. Anyone who is familiar with Finnis Orange Hall would know of the beautiful stain glass window in memory of the late Bro Guy Megarry, dedicated by his family.

The stained glass window in memory of the late Bro Guy Megarry, dedicated by his family

“Finnis LOL 326 are a highly active lodge within our district, hosting many events and outreach programs for all the community throughout the calendar year and is seen very much as a community hub within the local area of Finnis and surrounding districts. Therefore, it is only right we make people aware of this despicable attack on the hall and condemn it.”

He added: “Many halls within Rathfriland District, and indeed across the entire province, have had no choice over the years other than to erect cages and shutters around the windows and doors of the halls due to continued sectarian attacks.

"However, it is always refreshing and uplifting to hear the brethren of Finnis state they had no need to cage their windows and doors due to having good relations within all the local community.

"Finnis Orange Hall sits well off the main road and has a wall and gates around the boundary.

Damage to Finnis Orange Hall

"I believe, this was a premeditated attack on the hall when the individuals concerned made the choice to go out, enter the carpark and cause thousands of pounds of damage to a memorial window, and for no other reason than to stir up tension within the local community. It is very disappointing, and I hope something like this does not happen again.”

Worshipful Master of Finnis LOL 326 Derek Fee said: “The Officers and members of Finnis LOL 326 are extremely saddened and dismayed at the attack on our beloved Orange Hall.

"When members of the lodge arrived at the hall it was discovered that the memorial window in the porch at the front of our hall had been smashed in several places. Never in 51 years since our hall was built has there been a single incident or attack towards us or our hall, even during the height of the Troubles.

“Members of the lodge are part of the Finnis and wider Dromara community. We are all neighbours, and are all friends, regardless of religion. This is why this attack on our hall is so distressing.

The damage was discovered on Thursday night

"We hope and trust the community will support the PSNI in their efforts to find any information regarding this attack.”