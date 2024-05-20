Firearm recovered from River Bush close to the bridge at the Seneril Road, Castlecat after 11am yesterday

By Gemma Murray
Published 20th May 2024, 12:03 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 12:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police received a report of a suspected firearm located at the River Bush, close to the bridge at the Seneril Road, Castlecat shortly after 11:15am on Sunday 19th May.
Read More
Look around this amazing property in the 'Lake Garda of Northern Ireland' on the...

Inspector Ferriby said: “Officers attended and the suspected firearm was recovered and taken away for further forensic examinations.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to their investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 684 19/05/24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
PSNIPSNI
PSNI

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”