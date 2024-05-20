Firearm recovered from River Bush close to the bridge at the Seneril Road, Castlecat after 11am yesterday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Inspector Ferriby said: “Officers attended and the suspected firearm was recovered and taken away for further forensic examinations.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to their investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 684 19/05/24.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”