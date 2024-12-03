Firesticks: Police are intensifying efforts to disrupt and dismantle piracy operations across the country by targeting suppliers who are selling unauthorised access to premium content, including film, television and live sports

FACT, in collaboration with police services are intensifying efforts to disrupt and dismantle piracy operations across the country by targeting suppliers who are selling unauthorised access to premium content, including film, television and live sports.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has emerged that in a two-week enforcement operation, FACT and police targeted 30 suppliers of illegal IPTV services.

These individuals were visited in person and issued cease-and-desist warnings by post, instructing them to cease illegal activities immediately or face potential criminal prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coordinated effort focused on disrupting the distribution of illicit Firesticks and other illegal streaming operations.

A fire stick

The clampdown spanned locations across the UK, including London, Cheshire, Kent, Sussex, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire, the East and West Midlands, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Northumbria, and North Yorkshire.

As part of the enforcement action, South Wales Police arrested a 42-year-old man from Newport who was suspected of involvement in illegal IPTV operations, including the sale of illicit Firesticks.

FACT and South Wales Police seized several digital devices, including Firesticks, which are now undergoing forensic examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect remains under investigation and could face criminal charges. Additionally, FACT issued a number of takedown requests to social media platforms and online marketplaces, further disrupting illegal IPTV activity.

Courts are increasingly imposing severe penalties for illegal streaming operations, particularly those who do not heed warnings.

Last month, a private prosecution undertaken by the Premier League resulted in Jonathan Edge, a 29-year-old from Liverpool, receiving a three-year and four-month prison sentence for selling and using illicit Firesticks.

Despite a prior cease-and-desist warning from FACT, which he chose to ignore, Edge continued his activities. His sentence also includes a concurrent two-year and three-month term for personally accessing and viewing the pirated content he distributed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This targeted intensification period that ran over November has already proven highly effective, resulting in the majority of the illegal services being taken down and their advertising removed from platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

Kieron Sharp, CEO FACT said: “Our cease-and-desist measures are not just warnings—they are the first step toward holding offenders accountable.

"Many who ignored these notices in the past are now facing arrest and criminal charges.

"We strongly advise anyone involved in these activities to stop immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re supplying or using illicit streaming devices or illegal IPTV subscriptions, take this as a clear warning: you are breaking the law and risk facing serious consequences.

“We will continue working with police to track down and shut down these illegal operations. The police across the UK have been unstinting in their efforts to tackle this criminality and we are grateful for their assistance.

“To those using illegal streaming services, the message is that you’re not just committing a crime; you are putting yourself at risk. These services often expose users to malware, scams, and data theft, with no recourse when things go wrong.

"The safest, smartest and only choice is to stick to legitimate providers for your entertainment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FACT leverages intelligence from Crimestoppers from anonymous reports from the public and works with sports rights holders and broadcast partners, including The Premier League, Sky, TNT Sports and Virgin Media, to investigate and prosecute those involved in intellectual property crimes.

Digital piracy undermines the rights of broadcasters and content creators by providing users unauthorised access to premium content without proper compensation.

Illegal streaming exposes your home to criminals, granting them access to data stored on your network, including banking details and sensitive personal information.