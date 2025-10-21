'Fireworks contain explosive materials and can cause serious and life-changing injuries' - Safety appeal issued as Halloween remains busy for emergency services

Halloween continues to be one of the busiest times of year for emergency services, with an expected increase in calls about anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks.

In a statement Superintendent Finola Dornan said: “We want everyone to stay safe this Halloween and enjoy the celebrations responsibly.

"Fireworks contain explosive materials and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries.

"We’re urging everyone to use fireworks legally, safely and respectfully, being mindful of their impact on local communities, people with sensory sensitivities, and family pets. “The law is clear that fireworks, except indoor fireworks and sparklers, must be bought from reputable, licensed dealers who are required to keep sales records.

"It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks without a licence, and those who break the law could face fines of up to £5,000. “In the lead-up to Halloween, we’re visiting shops across Northern Ireland to ensure licences are up to date and that sellers are complying with all relevant legislation.

"Our officers will continue to be proactive in recovering illegal fireworks during searches, working closely with our partner agencies to target those involved in their illegal sale. “Local police will be on patrol to help prevent anti-social behaviour and minimise disruption in communities as much as possible.

"If you have concerns about anti-social behaviour or the misuse of fireworks, please contact us online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, on 101, or dial 999 in an emergency. We will act on the information you provide.” NIFRS Station Commander Graham Parker said: “Halloween is a fantastic time of year for everyone to come together and celebrate.

"However, it’s also a time when we see an increase in preventable accidents.

"The misuse of fireworks, sparklers and candles can have a devastating impact, setting fire to property, the environment and clothing.

"We want everyone to enjoy their Halloween celebrations safely by planning ahead, staying alert and putting safety first. “Fireworks and sparklers burn at extremely high temperatures and can be dangerous if not handled properly.

"Always keep them out of reach of children and pets, and be sure to follow the firework safety code.

Crowd watching fireworks and celebrating

"Wear gloves and light them from at least an arm’s length distance and keep a bucket of water nearby to dampen them after use. “Many Halloween costumes can be highly flammable, so we urge you to keep them well away from naked flames.

“A simple way to reduce risk is to swap real candles for battery-operated ones, especially in pumpkins and decorations, and to choose costumes made from flame-resistant materials.

"Make sure you know what to do if your own or a child’s costume catches fire.

"The STOP, DROP and ROLL technique can help extinguish flames quickly and prevent serious injuries." If you’re celebrating Halloween this year, we hope you have a spook-tacular and safe night.

Superintendent Finola Dornan and NIFRS Station Commander Graham Parker

"By following this advice, you can help make sure everyone enjoys a fun, injury-free Halloween.

Halloween Safety Reminders: • Be mindful and respectful that not everyone in your community will be taking part .

• Vandalism, including throwing eggs or flour, will not be tolerated. This may be treated as criminal damage and could result in police action.

• Children should always be accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating and should only visit homes of people they know and who are happy to take part.

• A licence is required for fireworks, except indoor fireworks and sparklers.

• Only buy fireworks from reputable, licensed dealers, never from market stalls or individuals selling door-to-door.

• It is illegal to possess, purchase, sell, handle or use fireworks without a licence.

• Only adults should light or handle fireworks.

• NEVER return to a lit firework, even if it appears to have failed.

• Always stand well back when watching fireworks.

• It is an offence to throw fireworks in the street or any public place.

• Always supervise children around fireworks and sparklers.

• Never give sparklers to children under five.

• Light sparklers one at a time and always wear gloves.

• Keep a bucket of water nearby and place used sparklers in it.

• Remember: fines of up to £5,000 can be imposed for breaking fireworks laws.