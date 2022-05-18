Four men arrested in Belfast after Class B drugs seized worth £510,000 - two of group arrested in relation to seizure of drugs with street value of £555,000 earlier this year

Detective Inspector Kelly said: "The men, aged 40, 45, 53 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences, following a number of searches of vehicles and properties across Belfast on Tuesday evening (17th May).

"They remain in police custody at this time.

"A quantity of suspected Class B drugs, with an estimated street value of approximately £510,000, was recovered during the search.

"The 40 and 45 year old men were further arrested in relation to the seizure of Class B drugs, with an estimated value of around £555,000, in the Lurgan and Belfast areas between January and March of this year.”

Detective Inspector Kelly continued: "We have removed a significant amount of controlled drugs from the hands of an organised group of criminals.

"These drugs would have ended up being supplied into our community and lining the pockets of various criminal gangs.

"The use of drugs can cause various issues including mental health problems, the breakdown of family relationships and other criminality to fund the further purchase of drugs.

"We are committed to removing drugs from our streets and to bringing those involved in this criminality before the Courts.

"For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info. There is also a range of services available if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website. These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for their addiction."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call them on the non-emergency number 101.