Four men due to appear in court over burglaries in County Antrim and County Londonderry

Four men are to appear in court tomorrow in relation to burglaries in Co. Antrim and Co. Londonderry.

Sunday, 12th June 2022, 10:47 am

Detectives have charged the four following two recent commercial burglaries in the Portstewart and Toome areas.

A 22-year-old man and 30-year-old-man, alongside two 29-year-old males, all face the same charges of two counts of burglary, possessing criminal property and converting criminal property.

They are also all further charged with criminal damage.

The four are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.