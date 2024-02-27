Fourth man arrested by detectives investigating security alert on the Foreglen Road, Dungiven
In a statement the PSNI say that following a search in the Dungiven area, a 55 year-old-man was arrested on terrorism offences.
They add that three men aged 55, 22 and 35, arrested earlier on Monday remain in custody at this time.
In a statement East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has condemned those responsible for the Dungiven pipe bomb which sparked a security alert that was in place for much of Sunday and Monday.
The viable device was discovered in the Curragh Road area of the town, but was later made safe by police.
She said: “To disrupt and distress an entire community – many of whom had to be moved from their houses as a precaution – is a despicable and reckless act.
“Those responsible represent no-one in this area and have no support whatsoever.
“I hope those responsible are caught and face the full force of our justice system and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101,” she added.