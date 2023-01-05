Fresh appeal launched for information on ATM theft from Richill filling station on December 20

In a statement Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Shortly after 4.45am, we received a report of suspicious activity in the area.

“On the arrival of officers, a digger was located on fire and a built in cash machine had been stolen from the premises, causing substantial damage to the building.

The scene after A digger was stolen and then used to rip out a cash machine from a filling station in County Armagh

“Two men were observed wearing dark clothing as they placed the ATM into a trailer and then set fire to the digger before leaving in a white van towards the Portadown Road.”

Detective Inspector Sweeney added: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have seen or heard anything suspicious, or who saw the van towing a trailer between 1am and 5am in the Armagh, Portadown and Moy areas, to get in touch.

“We are particularly appealing to any motorists or cyclists who may have captured any mobile phone or dash cam footage, or who may have any other information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 183 of 20/12/22.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

