‘Freshly nicked’: Pair arrested over Tesco delivery van hijack ‘which nearly led to baby collision’ appear in court

Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court also heard that the hijacked Tesco van almost collided with a buggy carrying a 10-month-old baby and that it did in fact strike a number of other vehicles before police were able to bring it to a stop with a stinger device on the Sydenham bypass.

Appearing at court by video-link from police custody, 39-year-old Ciaran Barker and Caoimhin Corr, 23, confirmed they understood the 13 charges against them, all alleged to have been committed on Friday last week.

Barker, from Beechmount Grove and Core, from Beechmount Close, were jointly charged with hijacking the van, driving while banned and without insurance, dangerous driving, disorderly behaviour on the Sydenham bypass, assaulting and resisting police, interfering with a vehicle, two counts of theft and failing to stop, remain and report following a road traffic accident.

The pair allegedly hijacked a Tesco delivery van in Newtownards on Friday last week

A PSNI detective constable outlined how the catalogue of offences began at a Winemark off-licence in Millisle when Barker took £80 of alcohol to the counter and with Corr holding open the door, the pair walked out without paying and got into a car driven by a third male.

The offences then moved to Newtownards where a female member of staff at the Maxol garage spotted the defendants allegedly tampering with a motorcycle and with Corr offering her a bar of chocolate, she checked CCTV from the shop that day and realised the pair had earlier stolen £10 of chocolate bars.

A short distance away on George’s Street, a Tesco delivery van driver was sitting with his arm out of the window when Barker grabbed his arm and told him to “give him the keys”.

When Barker nodded towards the passenger side, the driver looked up to find Corr climbing into the cab so fearing what might happen he got out, Barker got in and the van sped off through the busy town centre.

The officer claimed the van was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road, going through red lights and narrowly missing a pedestrian and the buggy before it left the town heading for Dundonald where it collided with other cars and went through more red lights.

Corr’s defence counsel Paul Burns claimed that he and Barker had been kicked out of their friend’s car when he realised the alcohol from Winemark was stolen so having found himself “stranded” in a strange town, Corr “didn’t want to be left behind” when Barker hijacked the Tesco van.

Describing the offences as “an extraordinary set of allegations,” District Judge Alan White refused bail due to the risk of further offences. He adjourned the case to August 31.