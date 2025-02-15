Front door set alight, windows smashed and graffiti daubed outside occupied property
Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “We received a report shortly before 11pm on Friday night, 14th February, that a front door of a house in the Georges Street area in Newtownards had been set alight.
“A window of the property had also been smashed, along with graffiti daubed outside the property.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. However, the fire was extinguished prior to their arrival.
“A man was inside the property at the time and sustained minor injuries.
"Enquiries are ongoing and the incident is being treated as arson. We are appealing to anyone with any information or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 1770 of 14/02/25.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/