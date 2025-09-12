Funeral details for former top Armagh GAA player Aoife Lennon from Derrynoose who died in Co Monaghan road accident

The funeral will take place tomorrow, Saturday, of a former top Armagh GAA player who was killed in a road accident in Co Monaghan.

Aoife Lennon, 38, died following a collision between a car and a truck on the N2 in Castleshane at 2:45pm on Wednesday.

Aoife, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was from Derrynoose in County Armagh.

A family notice said was “the devoted wife of Karen and dearly beloved daughter of Seamus (Jamie) and Adele, cherished sister of Patrick (Michelle) and Sean (Micheala) and dear daughter in law of Ann and Kevin”.

Her remains will repose at her home 68 Drumnahavil Rd Derrynoose until removal on Saturday to arrive at St Mochua's Church Derrynoose for 2pm funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Trina Murray has led tributes to the former Armagh star player.

Aoife was a member of the Armagh squad that won the Ulster Junior title in 2004, before she captured a TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship medal in 2005.

At club level, Aoife won an Armagh Junior Championship with her club, Derrynoose.

She also served as an Ulster GAA coach and she visited many primary schools across Armagh, teaching the fundamentals of Gaelic Games.

LGFA President, Trina Murray, said: “News of Aoife’s passing has come as a huge shock to all of us at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

“We watched Aoife wearing the colours of Derrynoose and Armagh with distinction for many years and she was a truly wonderful footballer.

“In a coaching capacity, Aoife also displayed exemplary skills and she touched the lives of many young people with her abilities in that regard, as well as serving as a much-loved and admired role model with her prowess on the field of play.

“An extremely warm and caring person, Aoife has left a long-lasting legacy and her life has sadly been cut short far too soon.

“On behalf of all of us at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, I wish to extend our sympathies to Aoife’s wife, Karen, all family members and her wide circle of friends.