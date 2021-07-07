Funeral for NI man Patrick Boyle (26) shot dead in Liverpool

Mr Boyle, aged 26 and a father of two, who had been living in Liverpool, was shot twice in the chest while in the street.

Paddy, from Belvedere Manor, Lurgan, Co Armagh, was the dearly loved boyfriend of Ashleigh and loving father of Amelia-Rose and Clay, the son of Elaine and grandson of Gemma and Brian Hughes.

He is also the brother of Joseph, Shauneen, David and the late Megan and much loved uncle of Ryan.

Patrick Boyle from Lurgan was shot twice in the chest on a street in Liverpool on July 1 2021.

Paddy’s remains were returned home with the aid of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Due to the current restrictions the house will remain private for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass for Patrick will be held on Friday 9th July at 10.30am in St Peter’s Church, Lurgan with burial afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Always loved and remembered by his sorrowing family, aunties, uncles and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to, The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. Telephone 02838 324404.

Merseyside Police said: “Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Huyton on Thursday 1st July, are appealing directly to anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“Shortly after 5.55pm, emergency services were called to Newway following reports that a man had been shot twice in the chest in the street.

“The man, formally identified as 26-year-old Patrick Boyle from Liverpool, was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

“A Home Office Post Mortem has confirmed the cause of Mr Boyle’s death as gunshot injuries to the chest.

“An investigation continues with house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries having been carried out in the local area.

“Detectives are appealing for any drivers who were in the area around the time of the shooting and may have dashcam to come forward.”

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hurst, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are supporting Mr Boyle’s family through what is clearly an extremely difficult time for them. They have lost a son, father, brother and partner at a very young age, and we are doing everything in our power to make sure all of those responsible for taking Mr Boyle from them are brought to justice.

“While we have spoken to potential witnesses, carried out an extensive forensic examination of the scene and are trawling through hours of CCTV from the local area, we believe drivers in the vicinity could hold vital clues about what happened.

“If you have a dashcam and were in the vicinity of Newway between 5.30-6.30pm on Thursday, 1 July I urge you to check your footage for anything significant, in particular a man on a bike who we believe is responsible for Mr Boyle’s murder and who was reported to have ridden the bike in the direction of Liverpool Road.

Please contact us urgently if you have dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage from Newway and the surrounding area at that time. We continue to make good progress with the investigation, and any additional intelligence we can gather could be vital in bringing the man who did this to justice.”

Anyone with footage can upload it here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/05MP21M42-PO1.

If you have information about the incident, you can DM @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting reference 21000459469. You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact them via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

