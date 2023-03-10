Funeral for off-duty PSNI assault victim to take place in Banbridge this week

Colin Prime died on March 6 from injuries sustained during the incident in the Malone Road area of Belfast.​

A notice posted on the Funeral Times website on Friday said the service will take place at the church on the town’s Castlewellan Road at 2.30pm on Thursday, March 16.

The notice said Mr Prime died “peacefully at hospital, surrounded by his loving family,” and added: “Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomson’s Funeral Home, Monday between 7pm and 9pm.”

Colin Prime - PSNI-family image

The three men who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail.