Funeral for off-duty PSNI assault victim to take place in Banbridge this week
Bannside Presbyterian Church in Banbridge will hold a service of thanksgiving for the life of an off-duty police officer who died after being assaulted in Belfast on January 29.
Colin Prime died on March 6 from injuries sustained during the incident in the Malone Road area of Belfast.
A notice posted on the Funeral Times website on Friday said the service will take place at the church on the town’s Castlewellan Road at 2.30pm on Thursday, March 16.
The notice said Mr Prime died “peacefully at hospital, surrounded by his loving family,” and added: “Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomson’s Funeral Home, Monday between 7pm and 9pm.”
The three men who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail.
At the time, a police spokesman said: “The assault occurred between 3.00am and 3.30am on Sunday, January 29 when Colin was waiting for a lift in the car park beside licensed premises.”