Gang armed with knuckle dusters attack man in 'premeditated attack' on Greencastle Street, Kikeel
Police are appealing for witnesses after three males attacked another man in what appears to be a premeditated attack near Eurospar
A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says the incident happened on Wednesday 28th August at approximately 22:15hrs on Greencastle Street, Kikeel.
During the incident three males attacked another male in what appears to be a premeditated attack near Eurospar.
And one male had knuckle dusters.
If you witnessed this incident, please phone police on 101 and quote reference number CC2024082801683.
Alternatively, you can contact us by making a report to us online via the PSNI website.