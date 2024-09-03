A knuckleduster

Police are appealing for witnesses after three males attacked another man in what appears to be a premeditated attack near Eurospar

A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says the incident happened on Wednesday 28th August at approximately 22:15hrs on Greencastle Street, Kikeel.

And one male had knuckle dusters.

If you witnessed this incident, please phone police on 101 and quote reference number CC2024082801683.