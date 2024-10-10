Garda Siochana now leading investigation over woman who was found dead in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Garda Siochana is now leading the police investigation into woman who was killed in Belfast.

Mary Ward was found dead at her home in Melrose Street, off the Lisburn Road in south Belfast, on October 1.

She had last been seen alive on September 25, when she had been in Dungannon, Grand Central Station, and Melrose Street.

On Wednesday, the PSNI announced that a 26-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder in Dublin.

Assistant Chief Constable David Beck said that day that officers were “still working to establish the exact circumstances of Mary’s death”.

Though Gardai have not confirmed it officially, the News Letter understands they have taken charge of the case now.