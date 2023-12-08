All Sections
Graffiti sprayed onto a property in Sandy Row area being treated as hate crime

Police received a report of racist graffiti in the Sandy Row area of Belfast on Friday 8th December
By Michael Cousins
Published 8th Dec 2023, 14:09 GMT
It is believed that the graffiti was sprayed onto a property in the area sometime between 1am and 2am on Friday morning.Chief Inspector Alan Lowry said: “We are treating this matter as a hate crime.

There should be no place in our society for this type of behaviour and I would ask anyone with any information to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 245 08/12/23.

Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”