Gun found during Omagh security alert as PSNI thank local community for their cooperation

A gun has been found during a security alert in Omagh, County Tyrone.

Officers, along with Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended and the gun was taken away for further forensic examination.Chief Inspector McCullough said: “A number of homes and businesses in the area were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area.“Residents have now returned to their homes and all roads have re-opened.“We would like to thank the local community for their understanding and patience as we conducted our investigations.“Our enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 764 of 24/06/24.”