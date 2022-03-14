Handbag thieves recognised by PSNI after seeing CCTV from licensed premises - 'purses, clutch bags, house keys & sunglasses' recovered
Police investigating a report of a theft of handbags from a licensed premises in Dungannon have 'recognised the offenders'.
A post on the Police Mid Ulster Facebook page said they had 'received a report of a theft of handbags from a licensed premises in the town'.
The post adds: 'On attending and viewing the CCTV we immediately recognised the offenders.
'On attending their home address, and with some assistance from the big red key to help us through the door, two suspects have been arrested and over 15 articles of stolen property have been recovered.
'This includes purses, clutch bags, house keys & sunglasses.'
The post adds: 'We are still trying to return this property to their rightful owners.
'If you believe any of this may belong to you then please contact Police quoting reference 1968 of 12/03/22.
'To top it off, whilst inside the offenders house we also located a quantity of Class A Controlled Drugs'.