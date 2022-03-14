Handbag thieves recognised by PSNI after seeing CCTV from licensed premises - 'purses, clutch bags, house keys & sunglasses' recovered

A post on the Police Mid Ulster Facebook page said they had 'received a report of a theft of handbags from a licensed premises in the town'.

The post adds: 'On attending and viewing the CCTV we immediately recognised the offenders.

'On attending their home address, and with some assistance from the big red key to help us through the door, two suspects have been arrested and over 15 articles of stolen property have been recovered.

Girls and their handbags - Image from stylo.pk

'This includes purses, clutch bags, house keys & sunglasses.'

The post adds: 'We are still trying to return this property to their rightful owners.

'If you believe any of this may belong to you then please contact Police quoting reference 1968 of 12/03/22.