Have you seen these quads? PSNI make public appeal after farm vehicles stolen

Police are trying to track down two stolen quad bikes – and are asking for the public's help.

Police in Magherafelt are investigating the theft of the vehicles from the Ballynahone Road, Maghera, between the hours of 12 midnight and 4am on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The quads are a red Honda 420 and green Can-Am Outlander 570 Auto.

