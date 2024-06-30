Have you seen these quads? PSNI make public appeal after farm vehicles stolen
Police are trying to track down two stolen quad bikes – and are asking for the public's help.
Police in Magherafelt are investigating the theft of the vehicles from the Ballynahone Road, Maghera, between the hours of 12 midnight and 4am on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
The quads are a red Honda 420 and green Can-Am Outlander 570 Auto.
The PSNI said: “If you have seen anything suspicious or have any information or have been offered these for sale please contact Magherafekt Police on 101 quoting 334 27/06/2024 “