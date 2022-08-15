‘He needs to leave our club NOW!’ Strong reaction Larne FC’s John Herron being pictured in ‘tiocfaidh ar la’ gun top as club suspends him

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gun symbol resembles an Armalite – one of the weapons most associated with the IRA – and pin badges with a near-identical logo have previously been sold by Sinn Fein.

He is currently suspended by Larne FC after the picture of him at the West Belfast Festival emerged.

According to transfermarkt,co.uk, he is aged 28, was born in Coatbridge on the eastern edge of Glasgow, and played for Scotland Under 21s.

An Armalite rifle and a badge formerly sold by Sinn Fein

He has been with Larne since January 2020, having previously been with Glentoran, Raith Rovers, Blackpool, Dunfirmline and Celtic.

Here is just a small selection of the remarks, in the form of statements to the press or via social media, after the story broke today.

Gordon Lyons, East Antrim MLA, DUP: ““The glorification of the IRA, or any other terrorist organisation, is utterly unacceptable. Sadly, this is something we have seen all too often lately and it must be condemned unequivocally.

“It hasn’t been helped by the recent comments of Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill who said that there was ‘no alternative’ to the violence of the IRA.

John Herron and Ronan Hale

“Having spoken to senior officials at the club this evening, I’m glad that they understand the sense of anger that many in the town are feeling.

“Let’s make no mistake, the brutal, bloody and sectarian campaign of the IRA and its members is not something that should ever be celebrated, honoured or made light of.”

Sammy Wilson, East Antrim MP, DUP:

“I welcome this swift and decisive action from @larnefc [in suspending him]. There was always an alternative to the campaign of murder and violence which the ‘First Minister for all’ and Mr Herron have sought to glorify.”

John Stewart, East Antrim MLA, UUP:

“The Larne player pictured with a pro IRA slogan on a shirt should never play for the club again.

“All Northern Ireland’s Irish league clubs are cross-community, including our local teams Larne FC and Carrick Rangers FC.

“The teams are made up of people who come from different backgrounds and will have different political outlooks.

“What people do in their spare time and what their religious and political allegiances are is nobody else’s business.

“However, there is a line that can never be crossed and that is showing support for any terrorist organisation of any political background.

“Both Irish league players in that photo - including the one who posted it on his social media account (Cliftonville’s Ronan Hale) – need to search their consciences and realise they have questions to answer. As do their employers.”

Norman Boyd, East Antrim spokesman for the TUV:

“There were many disgraceful scenes at the West Belfast Festival and I know that the open support for a terrorist organisation displayed by Mr Herron will have outraged grassroots supporters of Larne.

“The glorification and celebration of murderers can have no place in any society. The behaviour is particularly reprehensible when engaged in by one who is involved in sport and is a role model for young people.

“Hopefully, the swift action by the club sends a very clear message to the upcoming generation that such behaviour is intolerable.”

Stephen Farry, Alliance MP and deputy leader of the party:

“The picture of Larne FC player, John Herron, wearing a pro IRA tee-shirt on social media is sickening.

“There must be zero tolerance of the celebration of terrorism, whether that is Republican or Loyalist.”

Inver Park Loyal (a Larne supporters’ account, @InverParkLoyal):

“I’ve always been a fan of John Herron as a player for Larne FC. But the picture that has surfaced is truly disgusting and sickening, and he does not deserve to ever have to honour to playing at Inver Park again – never mind for Larne in general.

“He needs to leave our club NOW!”

Larne FC Reds Supporters Club:

“Larne FC Reds Supporters Club fully support the decision to suspend John Herron, and agree totally that Larne is a club for everyone from the community.

“Behaviour like this does not represent our town or our football club.”