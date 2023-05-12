News you can trust since 1737
Hijacking suspect wanted by Irish authorities arrested at Belfast International Airport

A man wanted by Irish authorities has been arrested at Belfast International Airport while trying to take a flight to Spain.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA
Published 12th May 2023, 18:50 BST- 1 min read

The 28-year-old is wanted in Ireland on suspicion of hijacking and possession of an offensive weapon.

The PSNI’s International Policing Unit arrested the man at the airport yesterday, working with An Garda Siochana and officers from Co Antrim.

The man was detained on an Irish extradition warrant and appeared before Belfast Extradition Court later that day.

Belfast International Airport. Image by GoogleBelfast International Airport. Image by Google
“The subject in this case might have thought that booking a flight from a different jurisdiction would help him evade or avoid detection,” Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said.

“Unfortunately for him he failed to factor in the close international collaboration efforts with law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives wherever they may be hiding out.

“This arrest shows our continued determination and commitment to work with international partners to effectively tackle criminality and bring those involved to justice.”

The man remains in custody.