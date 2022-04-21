Hit-and-run alert: PSNI in search of VW Jetta / Bora as motorcyclist hospitalised

Generic images of grey VW Jetta (top) and Bora, two linked and relatively-unusual models

It was reported that a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle shortly before 5.30pm.

The motorcyclist came off the motorbike and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

The PSNI said: “We are keen to speak to the driver of a grey Volkswagen Jetta or Bora, who made off in the direction of Bushmills.

“This vehicle is believed to have sustained damage to the rear passenger side following the incident.”

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have dash-cam footage or any other information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number of 1418 of 21/04/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.