Hooded man wearing black mask armed with spanner threatens staff during armed robbery in Coalisland

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an armed robbery at commercial premises in the Main Street area of Coalisland on Monday 12th June.
By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read

In a statement, Detective Inspector Ryan said: “At around 9.15pm, it was reported that a man has entered a shop in the area armed with a spanner.

"It was reported the man threatened a male member of staff and managed to make off with a sum of money towards the Barrack Street area following the incident.”

The culprit is being described as being aged in his late 30s-early 40s, around 6ft tall and slim.

Coalisland Main StreetCoalisland Main Street
He is described as wearing a black hoodie pulled over his face with a black face mask underneath.

The man is described as wearing black cotton tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a glove.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2253 12/06/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”