Hooded man wearing black mask armed with spanner threatens staff during armed robbery in Coalisland

In a statement, Detective Inspector Ryan said: “At around 9.15pm, it was reported that a man has entered a shop in the area armed with a spanner.

"It was reported the man threatened a male member of staff and managed to make off with a sum of money towards the Barrack Street area following the incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The culprit is being described as being aged in his late 30s-early 40s, around 6ft tall and slim.

Coalisland Main Street

He is described as wearing a black hoodie pulled over his face with a black face mask underneath.

The man is described as wearing black cotton tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a glove.