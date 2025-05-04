House on Ballymena estate attacked and set on fire - PSNI hunting suspects
The PSNI said in a statement that its officers received a report shortly before 4:30am that smoke was coming from a residential property in the Dunclug Gardens estate in the far north of the town.
On arrival the property was well alight with extensive damage.
The fire brigade also attended, and extinguished the fire.
Windows had been smashed at this property at approximately 11pm on Saturday.
The PSNI said: “Thankfully, nobody was in the property at this time and no one was injured during this attack. Enquiries are ongoing and the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.
"We are appealing to anyone with any information or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell footage, dashcam or other video footage that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 280 of 04/05/25.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”