House on Ballymena estate attacked and set on fire - PSNI hunting suspects

By Adam Kula
Published 4th May 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 15:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
​​​​Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an arson at a property in Ballymena today.

The PSNI said in a statement that its officers received a report shortly before 4:30am that smoke was coming from a residential property in the Dunclug Gardens estate in the far north of the town.

On arrival the property was well alight with extensive damage.

The fire brigade also attended, and extinguished the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dunclug Gardens (Google Streetview)Dunclug Gardens (Google Streetview)
Dunclug Gardens (Google Streetview)

Windows had been smashed at this property at approximately 11pm on Saturday.

The PSNI said: “Thankfully, nobody was in the property at this time and no one was injured during this attack. Enquiries are ongoing and the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.

"We are appealing to anyone with any information or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell footage, dashcam or other video footage that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 280 of 04/05/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice