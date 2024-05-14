Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge manhunt has been launched in France after armed assailants killed two French prison officers and seriously wounded three others

The gunmen opened fire on a convoy in Normandy in which an inmate escaped, officials said.

The convoy was transporting prisoner Mohamed Amra to Evreux jail after a court hearing in Rouen when it was ambushed on the A154, which has been closed.

“All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilised,” interior minister Gerald Darmanin posted on social platform X.

French president Emmanuel Macron wrote on X that "everything is being done to find the perpetrators".

Authorities worked to secure the area in north-western France and apprehend the assailants.

It was not clear how many were involved.

Amra was detained at the Val de Reuil prison centre near Rouen following his recent sentencing for burglary.

He was also under investigation for a kidnapping and homicide case in Marseille, according to public prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

French media reported that Amra was nicknamed La Mouche (The Fly).

Ms Beccuau announced an investigation into the attack, considered a case of organised crime and murder, and said two of the wounded officers were in a critical condition.