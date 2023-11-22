A PSNI statement said that it was reported that sometime between approximately 7.35pm on Sunday 19th November and 4.30pm on Monday 20th November, that the statue, which depicts a girl and a blackbird reading a book, went missing from a black plinth situated outside of the building.

Police are appealing to anyone who may know of the whereabouts of the statue or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1325 of 20/11/23.