Dr Ryan Hamilton: Tributes have poured in for popular GP from devastated friends and colleagues

Tributes have poured in after the death of 49-year-old popular GP and Ulster rugby stalwart, Dr Ryan Hamilton.

A post on Ulster Rugby social media page is undated with messages of disbelief and praise for Mr Hamilton.

A post from Ulster Rugby said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend, Dr Ryan Hamilton.

"We remember Ryan’s contribution to the game on match-nights at Kingspan Stadium, as a long-standing member of Cooke RFC, and also his work with IrishRugby.

"Our thoughts are with his family”.

More tributes to the GP include: “We were privileged to have Dr Ryan Hamilton both as our colleague and friend.

"We are heart broken by his sudden and sad passing.

"Our heart felt thoughts are with his family,” from Belfast Pilates & Physiotherapy.

Another tribute from Kingsbridge Training Academy said: “We are devastated at the sudden passing of our friend and colleague Dr Ryan Hamilton.

"Ryan was an Associate Trainer within Kingsbridge Training Academy for the last 7 years, delivering Joint & Soft Tissue Injection training across NI and ROI.

"Our heart felt thoughts are with his friends and family, he will be sorely missed”.

Meanwhile another post from East Belfast GAA said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Ryan Hamilton, a father to members of our Underage Academy.

Dr Ryan Hamilton

"He was also a member of Cooke Rugby Club and worked alongside Ulster Rugby and Irish Rugby.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this incredibly sad time”.

Hundreds attended his funeral on November 20 in First Presbyterian Church, Cookstown in Co Tyrone.

Rev Michael Currie said he knew “from talking to people that Ryan was a very well thought of and respected GP and indeed person”.

He added that Ryan had grown up in Cookstown before going to study medicine.

A post on Funeral Times said that Ryan John Hamilton died suddenly on November 16.

It adds he is from Dundonald in east Belfast and is the loving husband of Shauna, devoted daddy of Rory and Méabh and dearly loved son of Keith and Margaret.

He is also described as the dearest brother of Colin (Claire) and son-in-law of Joe and Anna Marie Harte.

He was later buried in Cookstown Cemetery.

Tributes from friends on social media include: "Remembering your days working with us and how excited you were about the arrival of Rory. Thoughts and prayers with the whole family. Rest In Peace Ryan”,

“Ryan was an absolute gentleman. Only knew him for a year playing at Cooke but made a lasting impact on me and always took the time to chat whenever I bumped into him since. Deepest sympathies to the whole family”,

“So deeply sad to see this - I saw Ryan last week when our little girl was ill and as ever he made time to see us in person and was warm and caring. I’ve loved hearing about his kids over the years we’ve known him. Sending love to all his family”,

“Dr Hamilton was my Gp, a great Dr ,thoughts and prayers are with all his staff at castle Park practice, his family and friends at this sad and difficult time , RIP , God bless”