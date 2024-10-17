Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is increasing concern for the whereabouts and welfare of Shannon Collins.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on Police East Belfast says: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts and welfare of Shannon Collins. “Shannon Collins was last seen in the vicinity of Belfast Telegraph Building at around 12:30 hours on Wednesday 16 October 2024.

"She is described as 5ft 5ins in height, medium build and brown hair.”