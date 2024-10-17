Increasing concern for whereabouts and welfare of missing Shannon Collins last seen in the vicinity of Belfast Telegraph Building
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There is increasing concern for the whereabouts and welfare of Shannon Collins.
A post on Police East Belfast says: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts and welfare of Shannon Collins. “Shannon Collins was last seen in the vicinity of Belfast Telegraph Building at around 12:30 hours on Wednesday 16 October 2024.
"She is described as 5ft 5ins in height, medium build and brown hair.”
The appeal asks anyone with information in respect of Shannon’s whereabouts to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 1788 15/10/24.