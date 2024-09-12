arrested man with cuffed hands

Police have arrested a man after damage was caused to a number of vehicles in Armagh.

In a statement, Inspector Tate said officers received reports that around 8.30pm on September 11 “an intoxicated man was obstructing traffic and throwing objects at cars in the vicinity of the Moy Road roundabout”.

“It’s understood damage has since been caused to at least five vehicles that were in the area at the time,” he added.

“Police attended the scene and located the suspect who is believed to be linked to an earlier assault at a bus station in the Lonsdale Road area of the town.

“He was acting in an aggressive and erratic manner and appeared unsteady on his feet."

The statement adds that “during the course of arrest, the 33-year-old man became aggressive towards police – kicking one officer on their leg and biting two others on their hands – they all remained on duty”.

“Our officers deal with difficult and dangerous situations every day, and are here to help those in need.

" Assaults on police officers and other emergency services colleagues will not be tolerated and should be condemned by everyone.

"It should never be accepted as being 'part of the job'.

“The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including disorderly behaviour, common assault, assault on police and criminal damage.

“He was also further arrested for criminal damage and other offences after he spat on a cell van door whilst being transported to custody and exposed himself.

“He remains in custody at this time as enquiries are continuing into the investigation."

Police are now “keen to hear from anyone with information that could assist or has CCTV or dash-cam footage to what happened to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1521 11/09/24.”