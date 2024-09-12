NIAS

Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault in Newry on Wednesday 11th September.

At approximately 6.55pm, it was reported that a man had called to a house in the Iveagh Crescent area and entered the property and assaulted the resident.

The victim was struck a number of times sustaining injuries to his head and body.

The assailant is described as being approximately 5ft 10ins tall with long dark hair and was wearing a face covering and a tracksuit.

There were two other men standing outside the property during the assault.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquires to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1362 of 11/09/24.