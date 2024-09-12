Man barricades himself into Northern Ireland house and becomes hostile initiating 'stand-off'
In a statement Superintendent Sinead McIldowney said: “When the officers arrived, the man, aged 36, barricaded himself into the property and became hostile towards police.
“After a stand-off for a number of hours, police became concerned for the safety of the man and specially trained officers attended and deployed a Conducted Energy Device (CED) to prevent any harm being caused.
“He was subsequently arrested and has been taken to police custody where he remains at this time.
“As is normal procedure the Police Ombudsman’s Office has been informed of the incident.”