Man barricades himself into Northern Ireland house and becomes hostile initiating 'stand-off'

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:50 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 10:54 BST
Emergencyplaceholder image
Emergency
PSNI officers were called to a property in in the Glenburn Crescent area of Coleraine on September 11 at 6pm to execute a bench warrant – which resulted in a man barricading himself into the property.
placeholder image
Read More
Enniskillen: Investigation launched into 'arson' attack which ravaged derelict '...

In a statement Superintendent Sinead McIldowney said: “When the officers arrived, the man, aged 36, barricaded himself into the property and became hostile towards police.

“After a stand-off for a number of hours, police became concerned for the safety of the man and specially trained officers attended and deployed a Conducted Energy Device (CED) to prevent any harm being caused.

“He was subsequently arrested and has been taken to police custody where he remains at this time.

“As is normal procedure the Police Ombudsman’s Office has been informed of the incident.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice