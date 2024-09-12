Emergency

PSNI officers were called to a property in in the Glenburn Crescent area of Coleraine on September 11 at 6pm to execute a bench warrant – which resulted in a man barricading himself into the property.

In a statement Superintendent Sinead McIldowney said: “When the officers arrived, the man, aged 36, barricaded himself into the property and became hostile towards police.

“After a stand-off for a number of hours, police became concerned for the safety of the man and specially trained officers attended and deployed a Conducted Energy Device (CED) to prevent any harm being caused.

“He was subsequently arrested and has been taken to police custody where he remains at this time.